Adding and subtracting polynomials involves combining like terms, which are terms that have the same variables raised to the same exponents. For example, terms like 5x² and -3x² can be combined because they share the variable x raised to the power of 2, but 3x² and x cannot be combined since the exponents differ.

When adding polynomials, you can remove parentheses without changing the signs of the terms. For instance, adding (6x² + 3x) and (2x - 8) simplifies to 6x² + 3x + 2x - 8. Then, by combining like terms, the 3x and 2x add up to 5x, resulting in the simplified polynomial 6x² + 5x - 8.

Subtracting polynomials requires careful attention to the negative sign in front of parentheses. The negative sign must be distributed to each term inside the parentheses, effectively flipping their signs. For example, subtracting (5x + 10) from x² - 2x + 4 becomes x² - 2x + 4 - 5x - 10 after distribution. Combining like terms here, the -2x and -5x combine to -7x, and the constants 4 and -10 combine to -6, yielding the simplified polynomial x² - 7x - 6.

Another effective method for adding polynomials is to align like terms vertically, similar to arithmetic addition. For example, adding 5x² + 2x + 3 and 2x² + 7x + 8 by stacking them as:

\[\begin{array}{r}5x^{2} + 2x + 3 \\+ \quad 2x^{2} + 7x + 8 \\\hline\end{array}\]

allows you to add corresponding terms directly: 5x² + 2x² = 7x², 2x + 7x = 9x, and 3 + 8 = 11, resulting in 7x² + 9x + 11. This vertical alignment helps in clearly identifying and combining like terms.

Mastering the addition and subtraction of polynomials by combining like terms and correctly handling negative signs is fundamental for simplifying expressions and solving more complex algebraic problems.