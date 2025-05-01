Rational Expression A fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, often simplified by factoring and canceling common factors.

Common Denominator A shared polynomial in the denominators of two or more rational expressions, allowing for direct addition or subtraction.

Numerator The top part of a rational expression, which is combined when adding or subtracting expressions with like denominators.

Denominator The bottom part of a rational expression, kept unchanged when combining expressions with the same denominator.

Simplification The process of reducing a rational expression to its simplest form by factoring and canceling common factors.

Factoring Breaking down a polynomial into products of simpler polynomials, often used to simplify rational expressions.