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Rational Expression A fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, often simplified by factoring and canceling common factors. Common Denominator A shared polynomial in the denominators of two or more rational expressions, allowing for direct addition or subtraction. Numerator The top part of a rational expression, which is combined when adding or subtracting expressions with like denominators. Denominator The bottom part of a rational expression, kept unchanged when combining expressions with the same denominator. Simplification The process of reducing a rational expression to its simplest form by factoring and canceling common factors. Factoring Breaking down a polynomial into products of simpler polynomials, often used to simplify rational expressions. Quadratic A polynomial of degree two, commonly encountered in numerators when simplifying rational expressions. Prime Factor A basic building block of numbers or polynomials, used to break down numerators and denominators for simplification. Coefficient A numerical value multiplying a variable in a polynomial, important for identifying terms during factoring. Term A single part of a polynomial, separated by addition or subtraction, crucial when distributing negatives in subtraction. Degree The highest power of the variable in a polynomial, used to identify the type of expression being simplified. Distribution Applying a negative sign to each term in a polynomial, especially important when subtracting rational expressions. Cancellation Eliminating common factors from both numerator and denominator to achieve a simpler rational expression. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, present in both numerators and denominators of rational expressions. Polynomial An algebraic expression consisting of terms with variables and coefficients, forming the basis of rational expressions.
Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Common Denominators definitions
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