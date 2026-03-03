Adding and subtracting rational expressions follows the same fundamental principles as working with rational numbers, with the key step being the identification of a common denominator. When two rational expressions share the same denominator, you combine their numerators directly while keeping the denominator unchanged. For example, adding fractions like \(\frac{5}{18} + \frac{1}{18}\) involves summing the numerators to get \(\frac{6}{18}\), which can then be simplified by factoring both numerator and denominator into their prime factors. Since \(6 = 3 \times 2\) and \(18 = 3 \times 3 \times 2\), canceling common factors results in the simplified fraction \(\frac{1}{3}\).

This process extends naturally to rational expressions involving variables. For instance, adding \(\frac{5}{18x} + \frac{1}{18x}\) means combining the numerators to get \(\frac{6}{18x}\). Simplification again involves factoring: \(6 = 3 \times 2\) and \(18 = 3 \times 3 \times 2\), and considering the variable \(x\) in the denominator. Canceling common factors leaves the simplified expression \(\frac{1}{3x}\). This highlights the importance of always simplifying rational expressions after performing addition or subtraction.

When subtracting rational expressions with a common denominator, it is crucial to distribute the negative sign across all terms in the numerator of the expression being subtracted. For example, consider the subtraction:

\[\frac{x^2}{x - 1} - \frac{-x + 2}{x - 1}\]

Since the denominators are the same, combine the numerators carefully by distributing the negative sign:

\[\frac{x^2 - (-x + 2)}{x - 1} = \frac{x^2 + x - 2}{x - 1}\]

Next, simplify the numerator by factoring the quadratic expression \(x^2 + x - 2\). To factor this, find two numbers that multiply to \(-2\) and add to \$1\(. These numbers are \)2\( and \)-1\(, so the factorization is:

\[x^2 + x - 2 = (x - 1)(x + 2)\]

Substituting back, the expression becomes:

\[\frac{(x - 1)(x + 2)}{x - 1}\]

Since \)x - 1$ is a common factor in numerator and denominator, it cancels out, leaving the simplified result:

\[x + 2\]

In summary, adding or subtracting rational expressions requires identifying a common denominator, combining the numerators appropriately (distributing negatives when subtracting), and then simplifying the resulting expression by factoring and canceling common factors. This approach mirrors the process used with rational numbers but extends to include variables and polynomial expressions. Mastery of factoring techniques, especially for quadratics, is essential for simplifying rational expressions effectively.