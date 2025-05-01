What is the first step when adding or subtracting rational expressions with common denominators? Combine the numerators and keep the denominator the same.

What must you always do after combining rational expressions? You must always simplify your final answer.

How do you simplify a rational expression after combining numerators? Factor the numerator and denominator, then cancel any common factors.

What should you do with the negative sign when subtracting rational expressions? Distribute the negative sign to all terms in the numerator of the second fraction.

What is the common denominator in the expression x^2/(x-1) - (-x+2)/(x-1)? The common denominator is x-1.

How do you factor the quadratic x^2 + x - 2? Find two numbers that multiply to -2 and add to 1; these are -1 and 2, so it factors to (x-1)(x+2).