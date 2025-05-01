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What is the first step when adding or subtracting rational expressions with common denominators? Combine the numerators and keep the denominator the same. What must you always do after combining rational expressions? You must always simplify your final answer. How do you simplify a rational expression after combining numerators? Factor the numerator and denominator, then cancel any common factors. What should you do with the negative sign when subtracting rational expressions? Distribute the negative sign to all terms in the numerator of the second fraction. What is the common denominator in the expression x^2/(x-1) - (-x+2)/(x-1)? The common denominator is x-1. How do you factor the quadratic x^2 + x - 2? Find two numbers that multiply to -2 and add to 1; these are -1 and 2, so it factors to (x-1)(x+2). What happens when you have the same factor in both the numerator and denominator? You can cancel the common factor from both the numerator and denominator. What is the simplified result of x^2/(x-1) - (-x+2)/(x-1)? The simplified result is x+2. When adding 5/18 + 1/18, what is the result before simplification? The result is 6/18. How do you simplify 6/18? Factor both numbers and cancel common factors to get 1/3. What is the result of adding 5/(18x) + 1/(18x)? The result is 6/(18x). How do you simplify 6/(18x)? Factor 6 and 18, cancel common factors, and the simplified answer is 1/(3x). What is the importance of factoring polynomials when simplifying rational expressions? Factoring helps identify and cancel common factors, leading to a simpler expression. What should you always check for after combining rational expressions? Always check if the numerator and denominator can be factored and simplified further. What is the strategy for adding or subtracting rational expressions with common denominators? Combine the numerators, keep the denominator, and then simplify the result.
Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Common Denominators quiz
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