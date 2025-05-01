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Direct & Inverse Variation definitions

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  • Direct Variation
    Relationship where two quantities change together, modeled by a linear equation with a constant multiplier.
  • Inverse Variation
    Relationship where one quantity increases as the other decreases, represented by a constant divided by a variable.
  • Linear Equation
    Mathematical expression showing a straight-line relationship between two variables.
  • Constant of Variation
    Fixed value that links two variables in a variation equation, found by substituting known values.
  • Directly Proportional
    Situation where two variables increase or decrease together in a fixed ratio.
  • Inversely Proportional
    Situation where one variable increases as the other decreases, maintaining a constant product.
  • Variable
    Symbol representing a quantity that can change within an equation or relationship.
  • Equation
    Statement showing the equality of two mathematical expressions, often used to model relationships.
  • Restriction
    Limitation placed on variable values, such as preventing division by zero in inverse variation.
  • Proportion
    Comparison of two ratios or relationships, often used to describe variation.
  • Model
    Mathematical representation of a real-world relationship between quantities.
  • Product
    Result of multiplying two quantities, important in inverse variation relationships.
  • Ratio
    Comparison of two quantities, central to understanding proportional relationships.
  • Substitution
    Process of replacing variables with known values to solve for unknowns in equations.
  • Real World Application
    Use of mathematical concepts to describe practical situations like price and quantity or speed and time.
  • Quantity
    Amount or value represented by a variable in variation equations.
  • Relationship
    Connection between two variables, defined by how one changes in response to the other.
  • Multiplier
    Number by which a variable is multiplied in direct variation equations.
  • Division
    Operation used in inverse variation equations to relate variables.
  • Opposite Effect
    Phenomenon where one variable increases while the other decreases, characteristic of inverse variation.
  • Same Direction
    Situation where both variables increase or decrease together, characteristic of direct variation.
  • Proportionality
    Quality describing how variables relate in fixed ratios, either directly or inversely.
  • Instant
    Specific moment or value used to determine the constant in variation equations.
  • Application Problem
    Exercise involving real-life scenarios to practice variation concepts.
  • Solution
    Final value or expression found after solving a variation equation.
  • Direction
    Way in which variables change relative to each other in variation relationships.
  • Restriction on Domain
    Rule limiting possible values for variables, such as excluding zero in inverse variation.
  • Practice
    Repeated exercises to reinforce understanding of variation concepts.
  • Expansion
    Extension of familiar concepts, such as linear equations, to new ideas like direct variation.