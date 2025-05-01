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Direct Variation Relationship where two quantities change together, modeled by a linear equation with a constant multiplier. Inverse Variation Relationship where one quantity increases as the other decreases, represented by a constant divided by a variable. Linear Equation Mathematical expression showing a straight-line relationship between two variables. Constant of Variation Fixed value that links two variables in a variation equation, found by substituting known values. Directly Proportional Situation where two variables increase or decrease together in a fixed ratio. Inversely Proportional Situation where one variable increases as the other decreases, maintaining a constant product. Variable Symbol representing a quantity that can change within an equation or relationship. Equation Statement showing the equality of two mathematical expressions, often used to model relationships. Restriction Limitation placed on variable values, such as preventing division by zero in inverse variation. Proportion Comparison of two ratios or relationships, often used to describe variation. Model Mathematical representation of a real-world relationship between quantities. Product Result of multiplying two quantities, important in inverse variation relationships. Ratio Comparison of two quantities, central to understanding proportional relationships. Substitution Process of replacing variables with known values to solve for unknowns in equations. Real World Application Use of mathematical concepts to describe practical situations like price and quantity or speed and time. Quantity Amount or value represented by a variable in variation equations. Relationship Connection between two variables, defined by how one changes in response to the other. Multiplier Number by which a variable is multiplied in direct variation equations. Division Operation used in inverse variation equations to relate variables. Opposite Effect Phenomenon where one variable increases while the other decreases, characteristic of inverse variation. Same Direction Situation where both variables increase or decrease together, characteristic of direct variation. Proportionality Quality describing how variables relate in fixed ratios, either directly or inversely. Instant Specific moment or value used to determine the constant in variation equations. Application Problem Exercise involving real-life scenarios to practice variation concepts. Solution Final value or expression found after solving a variation equation. Direction Way in which variables change relative to each other in variation relationships. Restriction on Domain Rule limiting possible values for variables, such as excluding zero in inverse variation. Practice Repeated exercises to reinforce understanding of variation concepts. Expansion Extension of familiar concepts, such as linear equations, to new ideas like direct variation.
Direct & Inverse Variation definitions
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