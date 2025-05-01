Direct Variation Relationship where two quantities change together, modeled by a linear equation with a constant multiplier.

Inverse Variation Relationship where one quantity increases as the other decreases, represented by a constant divided by a variable.

Linear Equation Mathematical expression showing a straight-line relationship between two variables.

Constant of Variation Fixed value that links two variables in a variation equation, found by substituting known values.

Directly Proportional Situation where two variables increase or decrease together in a fixed ratio.

Inversely Proportional Situation where one variable increases as the other decreases, maintaining a constant product.