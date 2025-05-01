What is the general equation for direct variation? The general equation for direct variation is y = kx, where k is the constant of variation.

How do the variables in a direct variation relationship change with respect to each other? In direct variation, as one variable increases or decreases, the other does the same.

What does it mean if y is directly proportional to x? It means y varies directly as x, following the equation y = kx.

How do you find the constant of variation (k) in a direct variation problem? Substitute the given values of x and y into y = kx and solve for k.

If y = 10 when x = 2 in a direct variation, what is the value of k? k = 10 / 2 = 5.

Given the direct variation equation y = 5x, what is y when x = 6? y = 5 × 6 = 30.