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What is the general equation for direct variation? The general equation for direct variation is y = kx, where k is the constant of variation. How do the variables in a direct variation relationship change with respect to each other? In direct variation, as one variable increases or decreases, the other does the same. What does it mean if y is directly proportional to x? It means y varies directly as x, following the equation y = kx. How do you find the constant of variation (k) in a direct variation problem? Substitute the given values of x and y into y = kx and solve for k. If y = 10 when x = 2 in a direct variation, what is the value of k? k = 10 / 2 = 5. Given the direct variation equation y = 5x, what is y when x = 6? y = 5 × 6 = 30. What is the general equation for inverse variation? The general equation for inverse variation is y = k / x, where k is the constant of variation. How do the variables in an inverse variation relationship change with respect to each other? In inverse variation, as one variable increases, the other decreases, and vice versa. What does it mean if y is inversely proportional to x? It means y varies inversely as x, following the equation y = k / x. How do you find the constant of variation (k) in an inverse variation problem? Substitute the given values of x and y into y = k / x and solve for k. If y = 8 when x = 4 in an inverse variation, what is the value of k? k = 8 × 4 = 32. Given the inverse variation equation y = 32 / x, what is y when x = 2? y = 32 / 2 = 16. Why can't x be zero in an inverse variation equation? Because division by zero is undefined in mathematics. What is the main difference between direct and inverse variation? In direct variation, both variables change in the same direction; in inverse variation, they change in opposite directions. What are some real-world examples where direct or inverse variation might be used? Examples include price and quantity, distance and time, or time and speed.
Direct & Inverse Variation quiz
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