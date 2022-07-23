Direct variation describes a relationship between two variables where one variable increases or decreases in direct proportion to the other. This means if one quantity goes up, the other also goes up; if one goes down, the other follows suit. Mathematically, this relationship is expressed as y = kx, where y and x are the variables, and k is the constant of variation. This constant k represents the rate at which y changes with respect to x, making the equation a linear function.

Direct variation is often described as y varies directly as x or y is directly proportional to x. These phrases indicate the same concept and are commonly used in problems involving proportional relationships.

To find the specific equation for a direct variation problem, you start with the general formula:

\[y = kx\]

Given a pair of values for x and y, you substitute them into the equation to solve for the constant k. For example, if y = 10 when x = 2, substitute these values:

\[10 = k \times 2\]

Solving for k involves dividing both sides by 2:

\[k = \frac{10}{2} = 5\]

With k found, the direct variation equation becomes:

\[y = 5x\]

Once the equation is established, it can be used to find y for any given x. For instance, to find y when x = 6, substitute 6 into the equation:

\[y = 5 \times 6 = 30\]

This approach highlights the importance of identifying the constant of variation to model linear relationships accurately. Direct variation is a foundational concept that extends linear equations to real-world applications, where quantities change proportionally. Understanding this concept enables solving problems involving proportional relationships efficiently and accurately.