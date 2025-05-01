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Ellipse Oval shape defined by points whose combined distances to two fixed locations remain constant. Circle Shape where all points are equidistant from a single central location. Center Reference location from which distances are measured in both circles and ellipses. Origin Point where the axes intersect, often used as the central location for graphing shapes. Radius Constant distance from the central location to any point on the edge of a circle. Foci Two fixed locations inside an ellipse whose combined distances to any edge point remain unchanged. Equation Mathematical expression relating horizontal and vertical distances to describe a shape. Horizontal Distance Measurement from the central location to the farthest edge along the x-axis. Vertical Distance Measurement from the central location to the farthest edge along the y-axis. a Value Number representing the horizontal stretch from the central location to the ellipse's edge. b Value Number representing the vertical stretch from the central location to the ellipse's edge. Standard Form Arrangement of a mathematical expression showing squared terms divided by squared distances, equaling one. Graph Visual representation of a shape plotted using specific distances from a central location. Vertical Ellipse Shape stretched more along the y-axis, with foci aligned vertically. Horizontal Ellipse Shape stretched more along the x-axis, with foci aligned horizontally.
Ellipses definitions
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