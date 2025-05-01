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Ellipses definitions

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  • Ellipse
    Oval shape defined by points whose combined distances to two fixed locations remain constant.
  • Circle
    Shape where all points are equidistant from a single central location.
  • Center
    Reference location from which distances are measured in both circles and ellipses.
  • Origin
    Point where the axes intersect, often used as the central location for graphing shapes.
  • Radius
    Constant distance from the central location to any point on the edge of a circle.
  • Foci
    Two fixed locations inside an ellipse whose combined distances to any edge point remain unchanged.
  • Equation
    Mathematical expression relating horizontal and vertical distances to describe a shape.
  • Horizontal Distance
    Measurement from the central location to the farthest edge along the x-axis.
  • Vertical Distance
    Measurement from the central location to the farthest edge along the y-axis.
  • a Value
    Number representing the horizontal stretch from the central location to the ellipse's edge.
  • b Value
    Number representing the vertical stretch from the central location to the ellipse's edge.
  • Standard Form
    Arrangement of a mathematical expression showing squared terms divided by squared distances, equaling one.
  • Graph
    Visual representation of a shape plotted using specific distances from a central location.
  • Vertical Ellipse
    Shape stretched more along the y-axis, with foci aligned vertically.
  • Horizontal Ellipse
    Shape stretched more along the x-axis, with foci aligned horizontally.