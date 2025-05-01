Ellipse Oval shape defined by points whose combined distances to two fixed locations remain constant.

Circle Shape where all points are equidistant from a single central location.

Center Reference location from which distances are measured in both circles and ellipses.

Origin Point where the axes intersect, often used as the central location for graphing shapes.

Radius Constant distance from the central location to any point on the edge of a circle.

Foci Two fixed locations inside an ellipse whose combined distances to any edge point remain unchanged.