What is the definition of an ellipse in terms of distances to two points? An ellipse is the set of all points where the sum of the distances to two fixed points, called foci, is constant.

How does the definition of a circle differ from that of an ellipse? A circle is defined by all points at a constant distance (radius) from one center point, while an ellipse uses two foci and the sum of distances to them.

What are the foci of an ellipse? The foci are two fixed points inside the ellipse such that the sum of the distances from any point on the ellipse to each focus is constant.

What is the standard equation of an ellipse centered at the origin? The standard equation is x²/a² + y²/b² = 1, where a and b are the horizontal and vertical distances from the center.

In the equation x²/a² + y²/b² = 1, what do 'a' and 'b' represent? 'a' is the distance from the center to the ellipse along the x-axis, and 'b' is the distance along the y-axis.

How do you determine if an ellipse is stretched vertically or horizontally? If b > a, the ellipse is stretched vertically; if a > b, it is stretched horizontally.