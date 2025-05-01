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Difference of Squares A polynomial with two perfect square terms separated by subtraction, factored into the sum and difference of their square roots. Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial where the first and last terms are perfect squares and the middle term equals twice their product. Sum of Cubes A polynomial with two perfect cube terms added together, factored into a binomial and a trinomial using the SOAP rule. Difference of Cubes A polynomial with two perfect cube terms separated by subtraction, factored into a binomial and a trinomial using the SOAP rule. Conjugates Two binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, whose product results in a difference of squares. SOAP Rule A sign pattern acronym for factoring cubes: Same, Opposite, Always Positive, guiding sign placement in the trinomial. Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often used as a factor in special product factorizations. Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, commonly appearing in perfect square and cube factorizations. Perfect Square A term that can be written as the square of another term, crucial for identifying special factoring patterns. Perfect Cube A term that can be written as the cube of another term, essential for recognizing sum or difference of cubes. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable, important for checking if terms are perfect squares or cubes. Exponent A number indicating how many times a base is used as a factor, key for identifying squares and cubes. Factored Form An expression rewritten as a product of simpler polynomials, revealing underlying patterns and structure. Sum of Squares A polynomial with two perfect square terms added together, which cannot be factored using special product rules.
Factoring Special Products definitions
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