Difference of Squares A polynomial with two perfect square terms separated by subtraction, factored into the sum and difference of their square roots.

Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial where the first and last terms are perfect squares and the middle term equals twice their product.

Sum of Cubes A polynomial with two perfect cube terms added together, factored into a binomial and a trinomial using the SOAP rule.

Difference of Cubes A polynomial with two perfect cube terms separated by subtraction, factored into a binomial and a trinomial using the SOAP rule.

Conjugates Two binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, whose product results in a difference of squares.

SOAP Rule A sign pattern acronym for factoring cubes: Same, Opposite, Always Positive, guiding sign placement in the trinomial.