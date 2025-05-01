What is the factored form of a difference of squares, a^2 - b^2? It factors as (a + b)(a - b).

What two criteria must be met to use the difference of squares factoring rule? Both terms must be perfect squares and have opposite signs.

Can the expression a^2 + b^2 be factored using the difference of squares rule? No, because it is a sum of squares, not a difference.

How would you factor x^2 - 4 using the difference of squares? It factors as (x + 2)(x - 2).

What is the general form of a perfect square trinomial? It is a^2 ± 2ab + b^2.

How do you factor a^2 + 2ab + b^2? It factors as (a + b)^2.