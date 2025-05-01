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What is the factored form of a difference of squares, a^2 - b^2? It factors as (a + b)(a - b). What two criteria must be met to use the difference of squares factoring rule? Both terms must be perfect squares and have opposite signs. Can the expression a^2 + b^2 be factored using the difference of squares rule? No, because it is a sum of squares, not a difference. How would you factor x^2 - 4 using the difference of squares? It factors as (x + 2)(x - 2). What is the general form of a perfect square trinomial? It is a^2 ± 2ab + b^2. How do you factor a^2 + 2ab + b^2? It factors as (a + b)^2. How do you factor a^2 - 2ab + b^2? It factors as (a - b)^2. What must be true about the first and last terms in a perfect square trinomial? They must both be perfect squares. What must the middle term of a perfect square trinomial equal? It must equal 2ab, where a and b are the square roots of the first and last terms. How would you factor x^2 + 10x + 25? It factors as (x + 5)^2. How would you factor 4x^2 - 36x + 81? It factors as (2x - 9)^2. What is the factored form of a sum of cubes, a^3 + b^3? It factors as (a + b)(a^2 - ab + b^2). What is the factored form of a difference of cubes, a^3 - b^3? It factors as (a - b)(a^2 + ab + b^2). What does the SOAP acronym stand for when factoring cubes? It stands for Same, Opposite, Always Positive, describing the signs in the factors. How would you factor 27y^3 - 1? It factors as (3y - 1)(9y^2 + 3y + 1).
Factoring Special Products quiz
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