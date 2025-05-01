Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, typically including a squared term, a linear term, and a constant.

Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, often used as factors when reversing the FOIL method.

Distributive Property A rule used to multiply each term in one expression by each term in another, foundational for expanding binomials.

FOIL Technique A method for multiplying two binomials by combining products of First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms.

Factor Pair Two numbers whose product equals a given constant, used to identify possible binomial constants.

Constant Term The value in a polynomial without a variable, determined by multiplying the binomial constants.