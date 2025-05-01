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Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, typically including a squared term, a linear term, and a constant. Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, often used as factors when reversing the FOIL method. Distributive Property A rule used to multiply each term in one expression by each term in another, foundational for expanding binomials. FOIL Technique A method for multiplying two binomials by combining products of First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms. Factor Pair Two numbers whose product equals a given constant, used to identify possible binomial constants. Constant Term The value in a polynomial without a variable, determined by multiplying the binomial constants. Coefficient A numerical value multiplying a variable, such as the number in front of x or x squared. T Chart A visual tool for organizing factor pairs, aiding in systematic identification of suitable numbers. Like Terms Terms in an expression with identical variable parts, combined during simplification. Product The result of multiplying two numbers, crucial for matching the constant term in factoring. Sum The result of adding two numbers, used to match the middle term coefficient when factoring. Factored Form An expression written as a product of binomials, representing the original trinomial in a simplified way. Practice Problems Exercises designed to reinforce factoring skills and systematic approaches for trinomials. Systematic Approach A step-by-step method for identifying factor pairs and ensuring accurate factoring of trinomials. Squared Term A variable raised to the second power, forming the leading part of a trinomial in this context.
Factoring Trinomials of the Form x² + bx + c definitions
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