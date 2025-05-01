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Factoring Trinomials of the Form x² + bx + c definitions

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  • Trinomial
    An algebraic expression with three terms, typically including a squared term, a linear term, and a constant.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression with two terms, often used as factors when reversing the FOIL method.
  • Distributive Property
    A rule used to multiply each term in one expression by each term in another, foundational for expanding binomials.
  • FOIL Technique
    A method for multiplying two binomials by combining products of First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms.
  • Factor Pair
    Two numbers whose product equals a given constant, used to identify possible binomial constants.
  • Constant Term
    The value in a polynomial without a variable, determined by multiplying the binomial constants.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical value multiplying a variable, such as the number in front of x or x squared.
  • T Chart
    A visual tool for organizing factor pairs, aiding in systematic identification of suitable numbers.
  • Like Terms
    Terms in an expression with identical variable parts, combined during simplification.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two numbers, crucial for matching the constant term in factoring.
  • Sum
    The result of adding two numbers, used to match the middle term coefficient when factoring.
  • Factored Form
    An expression written as a product of binomials, representing the original trinomial in a simplified way.
  • Practice Problems
    Exercises designed to reinforce factoring skills and systematic approaches for trinomials.
  • Systematic Approach
    A step-by-step method for identifying factor pairs and ensuring accurate factoring of trinomials.
  • Squared Term
    A variable raised to the second power, forming the leading part of a trinomial in this context.