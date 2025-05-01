What is the general form of the trinomials we are factoring in this lesson? The general form is x² + bx + c.

When factoring x² + bx + c, what two properties must the numbers you find satisfy? They must multiply to c and add to b.

What mathematical process does factoring x² + bx + c reverse? It reverses the FOIL method used to multiply two binomials.

In the trinomial x² + 10x + 21, what are the two numbers that multiply to 21 and add to 10? The numbers are 3 and 7.

How can you check your factoring of a trinomial? Multiply the binomials back together to see if you get the original trinomial.

What is the factored form of x² + 10x + 21? It is (x + 3)(x + 7).