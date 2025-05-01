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What is the general form of the trinomials we are factoring in this lesson? The general form is x² + bx + c. When factoring x² + bx + c, what two properties must the numbers you find satisfy? They must multiply to c and add to b. What mathematical process does factoring x² + bx + c reverse? It reverses the FOIL method used to multiply two binomials. In the trinomial x² + 10x + 21, what are the two numbers that multiply to 21 and add to 10? The numbers are 3 and 7. How can you check your factoring of a trinomial? Multiply the binomials back together to see if you get the original trinomial. What is the factored form of x² + 10x + 21? It is (x + 3)(x + 7). What is the first step when factoring x² + 3x - 28? Identify the b and c values: b = 3, c = -28. Why is it helpful to use a t-chart when factoring trinomials? A t-chart helps organize all possible factor pairs of c. What are the factor pairs of -28 that add to 3? The pair is -4 and 7. What is the factored form of x² + 3x - 28? It is (x - 4)(x + 7). For x² - 11x + 30, what are the values of b and c? b is -11 and c is 30. Which factor pair of 30 adds to -11? The pair is -5 and -6. What is the factored form of x² - 11x + 30? It is (x - 5)(x - 6). When can you use this factoring technique for trinomials? You can use it only when the coefficient of x² is 1. What does the constant term c in x² + bx + c represent when factoring? It is the product of the two constants in the binomials.
Factoring Trinomials of the Form x² + bx + c quiz
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