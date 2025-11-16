Factoring trinomials of the form x2 + bx + c is a fundamental skill in algebra that allows you to rewrite quadratic expressions as the product of two binomials. This process essentially reverses the distributive property or FOIL (First, Outer, Inner, Last) method used to multiply binomials. For example, multiplying (x + 3)(x + 7) using FOIL results in x2 + 10x + 21. Factoring works by identifying two numbers that both multiply to the constant term c and add up to the coefficient b of the middle term.

To factor a trinomial like x2 + 10x + 21, you look for two numbers that multiply to 21 and add to 10. These numbers are 3 and 7, so the factored form is (x + 3)(x + 7). This approach relies on recognizing patterns from the FOIL method: the product of the last terms gives c, and the sum of the outer and inner terms gives b.

When the numbers are less straightforward, a systematic approach helps. For instance, to factor x2 + 3x − 28, identify b = 3 and c = −28. List factor pairs of −28 and check which pair sums to 3. Using a T-chart to organize factor pairs such as (−4, 7) and (4, −7) makes this easier. Since −4 + 7 = 3, the trinomial factors as (x − 4)(x + 7).

Similarly, for x2 − 11x + 30, with b = −11 and c = 30, factor pairs of 30 include (1, 30), (2, 15), (3, 10), and (5, 6). Since −5 + (−6) = −11 and (−5)(−6) = 30, the trinomial factors as (x − 5)(x − 6).

This factoring method only applies when the coefficient of x2 is 1. To verify your factorization, multiply the binomials back using FOIL to ensure you return to the original trinomial. Mastering this technique enhances your ability to solve quadratic equations and simplifies expressions efficiently.