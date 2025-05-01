Formula An equation with multiple variables used for specific applications, allowing quick calculation by substituting values.

Variable A placeholder for a number within an equation or formula, representing unknown or changing quantities.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression, indicating how many times the variable is counted.

Exponent A value indicating how many times a base number or variable is multiplied by itself in an expression.

Linear Equation An equation where variables appear to the first power and graph as a straight line, often used in formulas.

Constant A fixed value in an equation or formula that does not change, often representing known quantities.