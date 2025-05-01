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Formula An equation with multiple variables used for specific applications, allowing quick calculation by substituting values. Variable A placeholder for a number within an equation or formula, representing unknown or changing quantities. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression, indicating how many times the variable is counted. Exponent A value indicating how many times a base number or variable is multiplied by itself in an expression. Linear Equation An equation where variables appear to the first power and graph as a straight line, often used in formulas. Constant A fixed value in an equation or formula that does not change, often representing known quantities. Distance A measurement of how far an object travels, often calculated using formulas involving speed and time. Speed A rate describing how fast an object moves, typically expressed as distance per unit of time. Time A measurement of duration, often used in formulas to determine how long an event or motion lasts. Standard Form A way of writing equations or formulas where variables and constants are arranged in a conventional order. Term A single part of an algebraic expression, which may be a variable, a constant, or a product of both. Numerical Coefficient A number directly multiplying a variable in an expression, showing the variable’s quantity. Word Problem A math question presented in sentence form, requiring translation into equations or formulas for solution. Application The use of formulas or equations to solve real-world or practical mathematical problems. Unknown A quantity in a formula or equation that needs to be determined, often represented by a variable.
Formulas definitions
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