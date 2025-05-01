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Formulas definitions

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  • Formula
    An equation with multiple variables used for specific applications, allowing quick calculation by substituting values.
  • Variable
    A placeholder for a number within an equation or formula, representing unknown or changing quantities.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression, indicating how many times the variable is counted.
  • Exponent
    A value indicating how many times a base number or variable is multiplied by itself in an expression.
  • Linear Equation
    An equation where variables appear to the first power and graph as a straight line, often used in formulas.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in an equation or formula that does not change, often representing known quantities.
  • Distance
    A measurement of how far an object travels, often calculated using formulas involving speed and time.
  • Speed
    A rate describing how fast an object moves, typically expressed as distance per unit of time.
  • Time
    A measurement of duration, often used in formulas to determine how long an event or motion lasts.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing equations or formulas where variables and constants are arranged in a conventional order.
  • Term
    A single part of an algebraic expression, which may be a variable, a constant, or a product of both.
  • Numerical Coefficient
    A number directly multiplying a variable in an expression, showing the variable’s quantity.
  • Word Problem
    A math question presented in sentence form, requiring translation into equations or formulas for solution.
  • Application
    The use of formulas or equations to solve real-world or practical mathematical problems.
  • Unknown
    A quantity in a formula or equation that needs to be determined, often represented by a variable.