What are the three main steps for using a formula to solve a problem? Identify known and unknown quantities, plug in the known quantities, and solve for the unknown.

In the formula d = st, what does each variable represent? d is distance, s is speed, and t is time.

If a train travels for 2.5 hours at 60 km/h, how do you find the distance traveled? Multiply speed (60 km/h) by time (2.5 hours) to get distance: d = 150 kilometers.

When solving for time in d = st, and given d and s, what operation do you use? Divide the distance by the speed: t = d/s.

Why is it important to check units when solving with formulas? Checking units ensures your answer makes sense and matches the quantity you are solving for.

What is the advantage of isolating a variable in a formula before plugging in values? It allows you to quickly substitute different values for the other variables and solve efficiently.