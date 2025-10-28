Solving word problems often involves using formulas, which are equations containing multiple variables designed for specific applications. A formula provides a structured way to relate known and unknown quantities, making problem-solving more efficient. For example, the formula for distance is expressed as \(d = s \times t\), where \(d\) represents distance, \(s\) is speed, and \(t\) is time.

To effectively use a formula, begin by identifying the known and unknown variables. Next, substitute the known values into the formula. Finally, solve for the unknown variable, applying algebraic techniques if necessary. For instance, if a train travels at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour for 2.5 hours, the distance traveled can be calculated by plugging these values into the distance formula: \(d = 60 \times 2.5 = 150\). Since speed is in kilometers per hour and time is in hours, the units of hours cancel out, leaving the distance in kilometers, confirming that \(d = 150\) kilometers.

When solving for a variable that is not isolated, such as time \(t\) in the equation \(d = s \times t\), algebraic manipulation is required. For example, if the distance \(d\) is 357 miles and speed \(s\) is 85 miles per hour, solving for time involves dividing both sides by speed: \(t = \frac{d}{s} = \frac{357}{85} = 4.2\). Analyzing the units, miles divided by miles per hour simplifies to hours, so \(t = 4.2\) hours, which aligns with the expected unit for time.

Understanding how to apply formulas in word problems enhances problem-solving skills by connecting real-world contexts with mathematical expressions. Whether the solution requires straightforward substitution or algebraic rearrangement, recognizing the relationship between variables and units ensures accurate and meaningful results.