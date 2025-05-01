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Function Notation definitions

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  • Function
    A rule that assigns each input value exactly one output value, often written as an equation or set of ordered pairs.
  • Function Notation
    A way to represent functions using symbols like f(x), indicating the output for a specific input.
  • Input
    The value substituted into a function, typically represented by x in equations or ordered pairs.
  • Output
    The result produced by a function after substituting the input, often shown as y or f(x).
  • Ordered Pair
    A set of two values, usually written (x, y), showing the input and corresponding output of a function.
  • Expression
    A mathematical phrase within a function that determines how the input is transformed to produce the output.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of a function, showing the relationship between input and output values.
  • Curve
    A line or shape on a graph that illustrates how outputs change as inputs vary for a function.
  • X-axis
    The horizontal axis on a graph, representing input values for a function.
  • Y-axis
    The vertical axis on a graph, representing output values for a function.
  • Function Name
    A letter or symbol, such as f, g, or h, used to identify a specific function in notation.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used in function notation to enclose the input value, as in f(x).
  • Polynomial
    An expression consisting of terms with variables raised to whole number powers, often used in function equations.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement showing the relationship between input and output values in a function.
  • Simplification
    The process of reducing an expression to its simplest form to find the output for a given input.