Function A rule that assigns each input value exactly one output value, often written as an equation or set of ordered pairs.

Function Notation A way to represent functions using symbols like f(x), indicating the output for a specific input.

Input The value substituted into a function, typically represented by x in equations or ordered pairs.

Output The result produced by a function after substituting the input, often shown as y or f(x).

Ordered Pair A set of two values, usually written (x, y), showing the input and corresponding output of a function.

Expression A mathematical phrase within a function that determines how the input is transformed to produce the output.