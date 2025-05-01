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Function A rule that assigns each input value exactly one output value, often written as an equation or set of ordered pairs. Function Notation A way to represent functions using symbols like f(x), indicating the output for a specific input. Input The value substituted into a function, typically represented by x in equations or ordered pairs. Output The result produced by a function after substituting the input, often shown as y or f(x). Ordered Pair A set of two values, usually written (x, y), showing the input and corresponding output of a function. Expression A mathematical phrase within a function that determines how the input is transformed to produce the output. Graph A visual representation of a function, showing the relationship between input and output values. Curve A line or shape on a graph that illustrates how outputs change as inputs vary for a function. X-axis The horizontal axis on a graph, representing input values for a function. Y-axis The vertical axis on a graph, representing output values for a function. Function Name A letter or symbol, such as f, g, or h, used to identify a specific function in notation. Parentheses Symbols used in function notation to enclose the input value, as in f(x). Polynomial An expression consisting of terms with variables raised to whole number powers, often used in function equations. Equation A mathematical statement showing the relationship between input and output values in a function. Simplification The process of reducing an expression to its simplest form to find the output for a given input.
Function Notation definitions
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