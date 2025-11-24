Function notation is a concise way to represent functions, where instead of writing y as a function of x, we use symbols like f(x), read as "f of x." This notation expresses that f(x) is the output value corresponding to the input x. For example, if a function is defined as f(x) = 3x - 1, then f(4) means substituting 4 for x in the expression, resulting in 3(4) - 1 = 11. This shows that when the input is 4, the output is 11.

Functions can be named with different letters such as f, g, or h, but the concept remains the same: the letter represents the function, and the value inside the parentheses is the input. Sometimes, the input variable x might be omitted in notation, but the underlying idea of input-output relationships stays consistent.

When functions are given as sets of ordered pairs, the first element of each pair is the input (or x value), and the second element is the output (or y value). To evaluate a function like g(1), you locate the ordered pair where the input is 1 and identify the corresponding output. For instance, if the pair is (1, 5), then g(1) = 5.

Similarly, when a function is represented graphically, evaluating h(-2) involves finding the point on the graph where x = -2 and reading the corresponding y value. If the graph shows that at x = -2, y = 3, then h(-2) = 3.

Understanding function notation is essential for working with functions across various representations—equations, ordered pairs, or graphs. It emphasizes the relationship between inputs and outputs, allowing for clear communication and problem-solving in algebra and beyond.