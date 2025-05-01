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What does the notation f(x) represent in function notation? f(x) represents the output value (y) of the function for a given input x. How do you evaluate f(4) if f(x) = 3x - 1? Substitute 4 for x to get f(4) = 3×4 - 1 = 11. What does the 'f' in f(x) stand for? The 'f' is simply the name of the function and can be replaced with other letters like g or h. In function notation, what does the value inside the parentheses represent? The value inside the parentheses is the input, or x-value, for the function. How do you find the output of a function given as a set of ordered pairs? Find the ordered pair where the input (x-value) matches the given value, and the output is the corresponding y-value. If g = {(1, 5), (2, 7)}, what is g(1)? g(1) is 5, since the output for input 1 is 5. How do you evaluate a function at a given input using a graph? Locate the input value on the x-axis, then find the corresponding y-value on the graph. What is h(-2) if the graph of h(x) passes through the point (-2, 3)? h(-2) is 3, since the output for input -2 is 3. Can function notation use letters other than 'f'? Yes, functions can be named with other letters like g(x) or h(x), but the process is the same. What is the relationship between x and y in function notation? x is the input value and y (or f(x)) is the output value produced by the function. How do you rewrite y = 3x - 1 in function notation? You write it as f(x) = 3x - 1. What do you do to evaluate f(a) for any value a? Replace x with a in the function's expression and simplify. If a function is written as h(x), what does h(-3) mean? h(-3) is the output value when the input x is -3. What do the x-values and y-values represent in ordered pairs for functions? x-values are the inputs and y-values are the outputs of the function. Why is function notation useful? Function notation clearly shows the relationship between inputs and outputs and allows easy evaluation for different inputs.
Function Notation quiz
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