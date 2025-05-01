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Function Notation quiz

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  • What does the notation f(x) represent in function notation?
    f(x) represents the output value (y) of the function for a given input x.
  • How do you evaluate f(4) if f(x) = 3x - 1?
    Substitute 4 for x to get f(4) = 3×4 - 1 = 11.
  • What does the 'f' in f(x) stand for?
    The 'f' is simply the name of the function and can be replaced with other letters like g or h.
  • In function notation, what does the value inside the parentheses represent?
    The value inside the parentheses is the input, or x-value, for the function.
  • How do you find the output of a function given as a set of ordered pairs?
    Find the ordered pair where the input (x-value) matches the given value, and the output is the corresponding y-value.
  • If g = {(1, 5), (2, 7)}, what is g(1)?
    g(1) is 5, since the output for input 1 is 5.
  • How do you evaluate a function at a given input using a graph?
    Locate the input value on the x-axis, then find the corresponding y-value on the graph.
  • What is h(-2) if the graph of h(x) passes through the point (-2, 3)?
    h(-2) is 3, since the output for input -2 is 3.
  • Can function notation use letters other than 'f'?
    Yes, functions can be named with other letters like g(x) or h(x), but the process is the same.
  • What is the relationship between x and y in function notation?
    x is the input value and y (or f(x)) is the output value produced by the function.
  • How do you rewrite y = 3x - 1 in function notation?
    You write it as f(x) = 3x - 1.
  • What do you do to evaluate f(a) for any value a?
    Replace x with a in the function's expression and simplify.
  • If a function is written as h(x), what does h(-3) mean?
    h(-3) is the output value when the input x is -3.
  • What do the x-values and y-values represent in ordered pairs for functions?
    x-values are the inputs and y-values are the outputs of the function.
  • Why is function notation useful?
    Function notation clearly shows the relationship between inputs and outputs and allows easy evaluation for different inputs.