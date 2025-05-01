What does the notation f(x) represent in function notation? f(x) represents the output value (y) of the function for a given input x.

How do you evaluate f(4) if f(x) = 3x - 1? Substitute 4 for x to get f(4) = 3×4 - 1 = 11.

What does the 'f' in f(x) stand for? The 'f' is simply the name of the function and can be replaced with other letters like g or h.

In function notation, what does the value inside the parentheses represent? The value inside the parentheses is the input, or x-value, for the function.

How do you find the output of a function given as a set of ordered pairs? Find the ordered pair where the input (x-value) matches the given value, and the output is the corresponding y-value.

If g = {(1, 5), (2, 7)}, what is g(1)? g(1) is 5, since the output for input 1 is 5.