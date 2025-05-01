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Geometric Sequence A list of numbers where each term is obtained by multiplying the previous term by a fixed value called the common ratio. Arithmetic Sequence A list of numbers where each term is obtained by adding a fixed value called the common difference to the previous term. Common Ratio A constant multiplier used to generate each term from the previous term in a geometric sequence. Common Difference A constant value added to each term to produce the next term in an arithmetic sequence. Term An individual value or number in a sequence, identified by its position. First Term The initial value in a sequence, often used as a starting point for formulas. General Term A formula that expresses any term in a sequence based on its position and sequence parameters. Position The place or index of a term within a sequence, often denoted by n. Exponent A mathematical notation indicating how many times a number, such as the common ratio, is multiplied by itself. Formula A mathematical expression used to calculate terms in a sequence efficiently. Sequence An ordered list of numbers following a specific pattern or rule. Fraction A numerical value expressed as a ratio of two integers, often appearing in sequence terms. Multiplier A value by which another number is multiplied, such as the common ratio in geometric sequences. Pattern A repeated or predictable arrangement of numbers in a sequence. Series A sum of terms from a sequence, often used in advanced algebra topics. Index A numerical label for the position of a term in a sequence, usually represented by n. Power The result of raising a number, such as the common ratio, to an exponent in sequence formulas. Practice Problem An exercise designed to reinforce understanding of sequence concepts and formulas. Numerator The top part of a fraction, representing the number of parts considered. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, representing the total number of equal parts. Simplification The process of reducing a mathematical expression, such as a fraction, to its simplest form. Constant A fixed value that does not change within the context of a sequence. Value The numerical amount assigned to a term in a sequence. Zero Power A mathematical concept where any number raised to the zero exponent equals one. Product The result of multiplying numbers, such as terms in a geometric sequence. Division A mathematical operation used to find the common ratio by comparing consecutive terms. Calculation The process of determining the value of a term using sequence formulas. Expression A combination of numbers and symbols representing a mathematical relationship in sequences. Nth Term A term located at position n in a sequence, calculated using the general term formula.
Geometric Sequences definitions
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