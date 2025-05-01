Geometric Sequence A list of numbers where each term is obtained by multiplying the previous term by a fixed value called the common ratio.

Arithmetic Sequence A list of numbers where each term is obtained by adding a fixed value called the common difference to the previous term.

Common Ratio A constant multiplier used to generate each term from the previous term in a geometric sequence.

Common Difference A constant value added to each term to produce the next term in an arithmetic sequence.

Term An individual value or number in a sequence, identified by its position.

First Term The initial value in a sequence, often used as a starting point for formulas.