A geometric sequence is a type of number sequence where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant value called the common ratio, denoted as r. This distinguishes geometric sequences from arithmetic sequences, where the pattern involves adding or subtracting a fixed number, known as the common difference.

For example, in an arithmetic sequence like 2, 4, 6, 8, the pattern is adding 2 each time. However, in a geometric sequence such as 2, 4, 8, 16, each term is multiplied by 2, making the common ratio r = 2. Similarly, sequences can also have common ratios less than 1, such as 9, 3, 1, 1/3, where each term is multiplied by 1/3 (or divided by 3).

To find the common ratio r in a geometric sequence, divide any term by the previous term:

\[r = \frac{a_n}{a_{n-1}}\]

where aₙ is the current term and aₙ₋₁ is the preceding term. This ratio remains constant throughout the sequence.

Once the common ratio is known, you can find subsequent terms by multiplying the last known term by r. For instance, if the first term a₁ is 5 and the second term a₂ is 20, then:

\[r = \frac{a_2}{a_1} = \frac{20}{5} = 4\]

Using this, the third term a₃ is:

\[a_3 = a_2 \times r = 20 \times 4 = 80\]

and the fourth term a₄ is:

\[a_4 = a_3 \times r = 80 \times 4 = 320\]

Understanding geometric sequences is essential for recognizing patterns where multiplication or division defines the progression of terms. This concept is widely applicable in fields such as finance, physics, and computer science, where exponential growth or decay occurs.