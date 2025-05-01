What is the defining characteristic of a geometric sequence? A geometric sequence is defined by a constant multiplier, called the common ratio, between consecutive terms.

How do you identify the common ratio in a geometric sequence? You identify the common ratio by dividing any term by its previous term.

What is the general formula for the nth term of a geometric sequence? The general formula is an = a1 * r^(n-1), where a1 is the first term and r is the common ratio.

How do you find the next term in a geometric sequence? Multiply the current term by the common ratio to get the next term.

If the first term is 5 and the second term is 20, what is the common ratio? The common ratio is 4, since 20 divided by 5 equals 4.

What makes a sequence arithmetic instead of geometric? An arithmetic sequence has a constant difference between terms, while a geometric sequence has a constant ratio.