Skip to main content
Back

Graphing Circles definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Standard Form
    An equation format revealing a circle’s center and radius, making graphing straightforward and identifying key features easy.
  • General Form
    A circle’s equation with x and y terms not grouped, requiring algebraic manipulation to reveal geometric properties.
  • Radius
    A fixed distance from the center to any point on the circle, used to plot points and define the circle’s size.
  • Center
    A specific point, usually labeled h and k, around which all points of the circle are equally distant.
  • Origin
    The point (0,0) on a graph, often used as the center for circles in simplified equations.
  • Completing the Square
    A method for transforming polynomials into perfect square trinomials, essential for converting equations to standard form.
  • Perfect Square Trinomial
    A polynomial expression resulting from completing the square, allowing easy factoring and identification of circle features.
  • Ordered Pair
    A set of two values representing a point’s location, crucial for specifying the center of a circle.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in an equation, often moved to isolate variables and simplify circle equations.
  • Factor
    A process of rewriting expressions to reveal squared terms, clarifying the circle’s center and radius.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression involving x and y, forming the basis for circle equations before simplification.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of equations, used to display circles by plotting points at a fixed radius from the center.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement relating x and y, used to describe and graph circles in both general and standard forms.
  • Curve
    A smooth, continuous line connecting plotted points, forming the visible outline of a circle on a graph.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the radius squared, used to determine the circle’s radius from its equation.