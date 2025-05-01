Standard Form An equation format revealing a circle’s center and radius, making graphing straightforward and identifying key features easy.

General Form A circle’s equation with x and y terms not grouped, requiring algebraic manipulation to reveal geometric properties.

Radius A fixed distance from the center to any point on the circle, used to plot points and define the circle’s size.

Center A specific point, usually labeled h and k, around which all points of the circle are equally distant.

Origin The point (0,0) on a graph, often used as the center for circles in simplified equations.

Completing the Square A method for transforming polynomials into perfect square trinomials, essential for converting equations to standard form.