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Standard Form An equation format revealing a circle’s center and radius, making graphing straightforward and identifying key features easy. General Form A circle’s equation with x and y terms not grouped, requiring algebraic manipulation to reveal geometric properties. Radius A fixed distance from the center to any point on the circle, used to plot points and define the circle’s size. Center A specific point, usually labeled h and k, around which all points of the circle are equally distant. Origin The point (0,0) on a graph, often used as the center for circles in simplified equations. Completing the Square A method for transforming polynomials into perfect square trinomials, essential for converting equations to standard form. Perfect Square Trinomial A polynomial expression resulting from completing the square, allowing easy factoring and identification of circle features. Ordered Pair A set of two values representing a point’s location, crucial for specifying the center of a circle. Constant A fixed value in an equation, often moved to isolate variables and simplify circle equations. Factor A process of rewriting expressions to reveal squared terms, clarifying the circle’s center and radius. Polynomial An algebraic expression involving x and y, forming the basis for circle equations before simplification. Graph A visual representation of equations, used to display circles by plotting points at a fixed radius from the center. Equation A mathematical statement relating x and y, used to describe and graph circles in both general and standard forms. Curve A smooth, continuous line connecting plotted points, forming the visible outline of a circle on a graph. Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the radius squared, used to determine the circle’s radius from its equation.
Graphing Circles definitions
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