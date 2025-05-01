What is the standard form equation of a circle? The standard form is (x - h)^2 + (y - k)^2 = r^2, where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius.

In the standard form equation of a circle, what do h and k represent? h and k represent the x and y coordinates of the center of the circle.

How do you determine the radius from the standard form equation of a circle? The radius is the square root of the number on the right side of the equation, r = √(r^2).

What is the equation of a circle centered at the origin? The equation is x^2 + y^2 = r^2.

How do you graph a circle given its center and radius? Plot the center, then mark points r units above, below, left, and right of the center, and connect them with a smooth curve.

What is the general form of a circle's equation? The general form is x^2 + y^2 + Dx + Ey + F = 0.