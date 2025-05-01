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What is the standard form equation of a circle? The standard form is (x - h)^2 + (y - k)^2 = r^2, where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius. In the standard form equation of a circle, what do h and k represent? h and k represent the x and y coordinates of the center of the circle. How do you determine the radius from the standard form equation of a circle? The radius is the square root of the number on the right side of the equation, r = √(r^2). What is the equation of a circle centered at the origin? The equation is x^2 + y^2 = r^2. How do you graph a circle given its center and radius? Plot the center, then mark points r units above, below, left, and right of the center, and connect them with a smooth curve. What is the general form of a circle's equation? The general form is x^2 + y^2 + Dx + Ey + F = 0. What algebraic process is used to convert a circle's equation from general to standard form? You use completing the square for both x and y terms. What is the first step in converting a general form equation to standard form? Group the x terms together, the y terms together, and move the constant to the other side of the equation. How do you complete the square for a term like x^2 + bx? Take b, divide by 2, square it, and add it to both sides of the equation. After completing the square, what form do the x and y terms take? They become perfect square trinomials, which can be factored as (x + d)^2 or (y + e)^2. If the equation is (x + 1)^2 + (y - 2)^2 = 4, what is the center and radius of the circle? The center is (-1, 2) and the radius is 2. Why must you add the same value to both sides when completing the square? To maintain the equality of the equation after modifying one side. How do you identify h and k if the equation has (x + a) or (y + b)? h is -a and k is -b, since the standard form is (x - h) and (y - k). What does the graph of x^2 + y^2 = 9 look like? It is a circle centered at the origin with a radius of 3. What is the purpose of converting a circle's equation to standard form before graphing? It makes it easy to identify the center and radius, which are needed to accurately graph the circle.
Graphing Circles quiz
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