Constant Function A rule where every input produces the same output, forming a horizontal line on a graph.

Identity Function A rule where each input equals its output, resulting in a straight diagonal line.

Square Function A rule where each input is raised to the second power, creating a parabola opening upward.

Cube Function A rule where each input is raised to the third power, forming a curve that passes through the origin.

Square Root Function A rule where each output is the positive root of the input, only defined for non-negative values.

Cube Root Function A rule where each output is the cube root of the input, defined for all real numbers.