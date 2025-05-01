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Constant Function A rule where every input produces the same output, forming a horizontal line on a graph. Identity Function A rule where each input equals its output, resulting in a straight diagonal line. Square Function A rule where each input is raised to the second power, creating a parabola opening upward. Cube Function A rule where each input is raised to the third power, forming a curve that passes through the origin. Square Root Function A rule where each output is the positive root of the input, only defined for non-negative values. Cube Root Function A rule where each output is the cube root of the input, defined for all real numbers. Domain The set of all possible input values for a function, often shown as intervals on the x-axis. Range The set of all possible output values for a function, represented as intervals on the y-axis. Parabola A symmetric, bowl-shaped curve seen in the graph of a square function. Real Numbers All numbers on the number line, including negatives, positives, and zero. Horizontal Line A straight line parallel to the x-axis, representing constant output values. Diagonal Line A straight line passing through the origin with equal x and y values, seen in identity graphs. Interval Notation A method for expressing domains and ranges using brackets and parentheses to show endpoints. Origin The point (0,0) where the x-axis and y-axis intersect on a graph.
Graphing Common Functions definitions
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