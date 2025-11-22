Understanding common functions is essential for mastering mathematical concepts, as these functions frequently appear in various contexts. Let's explore several key functions, their definitions, and their characteristics, including domain and range.

The constant function is defined as f(x) = c, where c is any constant number. For example, if f(x) = 2, the graph is a horizontal line at y = 2. The domain of a constant function is all real numbers, represented as (−∞, +∞), since any value of x can be input. However, the range is limited to the constant value, so in this case, the range is simply {2}.

Next, we have the identity function, expressed as f(x) = x. This function outputs the same value as the input, meaning if you input -1, the output is -1, and if you input 50, the output is 50. Both the domain and range for the identity function are all real numbers, (−∞, +∞).

The square function, defined as f(x) = x², produces a parabolic graph. The domain is all real numbers, (−∞, +∞), since you can square any real number. However, the range is restricted to non-negative values, starting from 0 to positive infinity, or [0, +∞), as the output of squaring a number cannot be negative.

In contrast, the cube function is given by f(x) = x³. This function includes all real numbers in both the domain and range, (−∞, +∞), as cubing any real number yields a real number, whether positive or negative.

The square root function, represented as f(x) = √x, has more restrictions. The domain is limited to non-negative values, [0, +∞), since you cannot take the square root of a negative number. The range is also [0, +∞), as the output of the square root function is always non-negative.

Lastly, the cube root function is defined as f(x) = ∛x. This function includes all real numbers in both the domain and range, (−∞, +∞), allowing for both negative and positive inputs and outputs.

In summary, familiarity with these common functions—constant, identity, square, cube, square root, and cube root—along with their respective domains and ranges, is crucial for further studies in mathematics. Understanding these concepts will aid in graphing and analyzing functions effectively.