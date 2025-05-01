Skip to main content
Back

Graphing Common Functions quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the domain of the constant function f(x) = c?
    The domain is all real numbers, meaning any x value can be input.
  • What is the range of the constant function f(x) = c?
    The range is just the constant c, so only one possible output.
  • What is the domain of the identity function f(x) = x?
    The domain is all real numbers, so any x value can be used.
  • What is the range of the identity function f(x) = x?
    The range is all real numbers, since any output is possible.
  • What shape does the graph of the square function f(x) = x^2 form?
    It forms a parabola, which is a bowl-like shape.
  • What is the domain of the square function f(x) = x^2?
    The domain is all real numbers, so any x value can be input.
  • What is the range of the square function f(x) = x^2?
    The range is from 0 to positive infinity, including 0.
  • What is the domain of the cube function f(x) = x^3?
    The domain is all real numbers, so any x value can be input.
  • What is the range of the cube function f(x) = x^3?
    The range is all real numbers, so any y value is possible.
  • What is the domain of the square root function f(x) = √x?
    The domain is from 0 to positive infinity, including 0.
  • What is the range of the square root function f(x) = √x?
    The range is from 0 to positive infinity, including 0.
  • Why can't negative x values be used in the square root function f(x) = √x?
    Negative x values are not included because the square root of a negative number is not defined in real numbers.
  • What is the domain of the cube root function f(x) = ∛x?
    The domain is all real numbers, so any x value can be input.
  • What is the range of the cube root function f(x) = ∛x?
    The range is all real numbers, so any y value is possible.
  • Which common function has both domain and range restricted to non-negative values?
    The square root function f(x) = √x has both domain and range restricted to non-negative values.