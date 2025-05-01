What is the domain of the constant function f(x) = c? The domain is all real numbers, meaning any x value can be input.

What is the range of the constant function f(x) = c? The range is just the constant c, so only one possible output.

What is the domain of the identity function f(x) = x? The domain is all real numbers, so any x value can be used.

What is the range of the identity function f(x) = x? The range is all real numbers, since any output is possible.

What shape does the graph of the square function f(x) = x^2 form? It forms a parabola, which is a bowl-like shape.

What is the domain of the square function f(x) = x^2? The domain is all real numbers, so any x value can be input.