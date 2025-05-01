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What is the domain of the constant function f(x) = c? The domain is all real numbers, meaning any x value can be input. What is the range of the constant function f(x) = c? The range is just the constant c, so only one possible output. What is the domain of the identity function f(x) = x? The domain is all real numbers, so any x value can be used. What is the range of the identity function f(x) = x? The range is all real numbers, since any output is possible. What shape does the graph of the square function f(x) = x^2 form? It forms a parabola, which is a bowl-like shape. What is the domain of the square function f(x) = x^2? The domain is all real numbers, so any x value can be input. What is the range of the square function f(x) = x^2? The range is from 0 to positive infinity, including 0. What is the domain of the cube function f(x) = x^3? The domain is all real numbers, so any x value can be input. What is the range of the cube function f(x) = x^3? The range is all real numbers, so any y value is possible. What is the domain of the square root function f(x) = √x? The domain is from 0 to positive infinity, including 0. What is the range of the square root function f(x) = √x? The range is from 0 to positive infinity, including 0. Why can't negative x values be used in the square root function f(x) = √x? Negative x values are not included because the square root of a negative number is not defined in real numbers. What is the domain of the cube root function f(x) = ∛x? The domain is all real numbers, so any x value can be input. What is the range of the cube root function f(x) = ∛x? The range is all real numbers, so any y value is possible. Which common function has both domain and range restricted to non-negative values? The square root function f(x) = √x has both domain and range restricted to non-negative values.
Graphing Common Functions quiz
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