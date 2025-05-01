Polynomial An algebraic expression with variables raised only to positive whole number exponents, possibly involving multiple terms.

Monomial A single-term algebraic expression where the variable exponents are positive whole numbers.

Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of exactly two terms, each with variables raised to positive whole number exponents.

Trinomial An algebraic expression made up of three terms, each separated by plus or minus signs.

Term A part of an algebraic expression separated by addition or subtraction, often containing variables and coefficients.

Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in an algebraic expression.