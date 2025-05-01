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Polynomial An algebraic expression with variables raised only to positive whole number exponents, possibly involving multiple terms. Monomial A single-term algebraic expression where the variable exponents are positive whole numbers. Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of exactly two terms, each with variables raised to positive whole number exponents. Trinomial An algebraic expression made up of three terms, each separated by plus or minus signs. Term A part of an algebraic expression separated by addition or subtraction, often containing variables and coefficients. Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in an algebraic expression. Coefficient A numerical factor placed in front of a variable or term in an algebraic expression. Degree The sum of all exponents on the variables within a single term or the highest such sum in a polynomial. Constant A term in an algebraic expression that contains no variables; its degree is always zero. Multivariable Polynomial An algebraic expression with more than one variable, each raised to positive whole number exponents. Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but not containing an equals sign. Positive Whole Number A counting number greater than zero, used as an exponent in valid polynomial expressions. Fractional Exponent An exponent that is a fraction, which disqualifies an expression from being a polynomial. Negative Exponent An exponent less than zero, which prevents an expression from being classified as a polynomial. Invisible One An implied exponent of one on a variable when no exponent is written, common in algebraic expressions.
Intro to Polynomials definitions
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