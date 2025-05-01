What is the definition of a polynomial? A polynomial is an algebraic expression where variables have only positive whole number exponents.

Is x^(-2) a polynomial? Why or why not? No, because the exponent is negative, and polynomials require positive whole number exponents.

What is a monomial? A monomial is a polynomial with only one term.

How do you determine the number of terms in a polynomial? Count the parts of the expression separated by plus or minus signs.

Is 3/4 x + x^3 a polynomial? If so, what type? Yes, it is a binomial because both terms have positive whole number exponents.

Why is 5/y not a polynomial? Because it can be rewritten as 5y^(-1), which has a negative exponent.