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What is the definition of a polynomial? A polynomial is an algebraic expression where variables have only positive whole number exponents. Is x^(-2) a polynomial? Why or why not? No, because the exponent is negative, and polynomials require positive whole number exponents. What is a monomial? A monomial is a polynomial with only one term. How do you determine the number of terms in a polynomial? Count the parts of the expression separated by plus or minus signs. Is 3/4 x + x^3 a polynomial? If so, what type? Yes, it is a binomial because both terms have positive whole number exponents. Why is 5/y not a polynomial? Because it can be rewritten as 5y^(-1), which has a negative exponent. Can a polynomial have more than one variable? Give an example. Yes, for example, 2x^3y^2 is a polynomial as long as all exponents are positive whole numbers. What is the degree of a term in a polynomial? It is the sum of all the exponents on the variables in that term. How do you find the degree of a polynomial? Find the degree of each term and select the highest one. What is the degree of the term x^2y^3? The degree is 5, because 2 + 3 = 5. What is the degree of a constant term like 17 in a polynomial? The degree is always zero because there are no variables. In the polynomial 5x + 7x^4 - x^2 + 17, what is the degree of the polynomial? The degree is 4, which is the highest degree among the terms. What is a binomial? A binomial is a polynomial with exactly two terms. How do you determine the degree of the term 18xy^2? Add the exponents: 1 (for x) + 2 (for y) = 3. If a term has no exponent written, what exponent is assumed? An exponent of 1 is assumed.
Intro to Polynomials quiz
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