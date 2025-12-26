Polynomials are a specific type of algebraic expression characterized by having variables raised only to positive whole number exponents. For instance, expressions like \(6x^3\), \(3x^2\), and \(5x\) are all polynomials because their exponents (3, 2, and 1, respectively) are positive whole numbers. If an expression contains a negative or fractional exponent, such as \(2x^{-3}\), it does not qualify as a polynomial.

Polynomials can be categorized based on the number of terms they contain. A polynomial with one term is called a monomial, while one with two terms is referred to as a binomial, and one with three terms is known as a trinomial. The prefixes "mono-", "bi-", and "tri-" indicate the number of terms, similar to how they are used in words like "monorail," "bicycle," and "tricycle."

To determine if an expression is a polynomial, examine the exponents of its variables. For example, the expression \( \frac{3}{4}x + x^3 \) is a polynomial because both terms have positive whole number exponents. It consists of two terms, making it a binomial. Conversely, the expression \( \frac{5}{y} \) is not a polynomial because it can be rewritten as \(5y^{-1}\), which includes a negative exponent. Lastly, the expression \(2x^3y^2\) is a polynomial with two variables, and since it has no plus or minus signs separating terms, it is classified as a monomial.

Understanding these definitions and classifications is crucial as they form the foundation for further operations with polynomials, such as addition, subtraction, and multiplication, which will be explored later in the course.