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Complex Number Expression combining a real part and an imaginary part, always written in the form a+bi. Imaginary Unit Special symbol equal to the square root of negative one, used to represent roots of negative numbers. Standard Form Arrangement of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second. Real Part Component of a complex number not multiplied by the imaginary unit, often denoted as a. Imaginary Part Component of a complex number that multiplies the imaginary unit, often denoted as b. Radical Symbol used to indicate the square root, especially when simplifying negative numbers with the imaginary unit. Like Terms Parts of an expression with matching variables or units, combined during addition or subtraction. Addition Operation combining real and imaginary parts separately to form a new complex number. Subtraction Operation removing real and imaginary parts separately to form a new complex number. Coefficient Number multiplying the imaginary unit in a complex number, representing the imaginary part. Imaginary Number Number containing the imaginary unit, often written as bi, where b is a real value. Square Root Value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; negative roots use the imaginary unit. Constant Fixed value in an expression, representing the real part in a complex number. Expression Mathematical phrase combining numbers and units, such as real and imaginary parts. Variable Symbol representing an unknown value, treated similarly to the imaginary unit in combining terms.
Introduction to Complex Numbers definitions
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