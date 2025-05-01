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Introduction to Complex Numbers definitions

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  • Complex Number
    Expression combining a real part and an imaginary part, always written in the form a+bi.
  • Imaginary Unit
    Special symbol equal to the square root of negative one, used to represent roots of negative numbers.
  • Standard Form
    Arrangement of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second.
  • Real Part
    Component of a complex number not multiplied by the imaginary unit, often denoted as a.
  • Imaginary Part
    Component of a complex number that multiplies the imaginary unit, often denoted as b.
  • Radical
    Symbol used to indicate the square root, especially when simplifying negative numbers with the imaginary unit.
  • Like Terms
    Parts of an expression with matching variables or units, combined during addition or subtraction.
  • Addition
    Operation combining real and imaginary parts separately to form a new complex number.
  • Subtraction
    Operation removing real and imaginary parts separately to form a new complex number.
  • Coefficient
    Number multiplying the imaginary unit in a complex number, representing the imaginary part.
  • Imaginary Number
    Number containing the imaginary unit, often written as bi, where b is a real value.
  • Square Root
    Value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; negative roots use the imaginary unit.
  • Constant
    Fixed value in an expression, representing the real part in a complex number.
  • Expression
    Mathematical phrase combining numbers and units, such as real and imaginary parts.
  • Variable
    Symbol representing an unknown value, treated similarly to the imaginary unit in combining terms.