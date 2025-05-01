Complex Number Expression combining a real part and an imaginary part, always written in the form a+bi.

Imaginary Unit Special symbol equal to the square root of negative one, used to represent roots of negative numbers.

Standard Form Arrangement of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second.

Real Part Component of a complex number not multiplied by the imaginary unit, often denoted as a.

Imaginary Part Component of a complex number that multiplies the imaginary unit, often denoted as b.

Radical Symbol used to indicate the square root, especially when simplifying negative numbers with the imaginary unit.