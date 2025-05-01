What is the imaginary unit and how is it defined? The imaginary unit is 'i', defined as the square root of negative one (i = √-1).

How do you simplify the square root of a negative number, such as √-4? You factor out the negative as √-1, then write it as i times the square root of the positive number; √-4 = 2i.

What is the standard form of a complex number? The standard form is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the coefficient of the imaginary unit i.

In the complex number 3 + 2i, what are the real and imaginary parts? The real part is 3, and the imaginary part is 2.

How should you write the answer for √-17? Write it as i√17, with i before the radical to avoid confusion.

What is the result of simplifying √-32? The result is 4i√2, with the whole number first, then i, then the radical.