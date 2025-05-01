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What is the imaginary unit and how is it defined? The imaginary unit is 'i', defined as the square root of negative one (i = √-1). How do you simplify the square root of a negative number, such as √-4? You factor out the negative as √-1, then write it as i times the square root of the positive number; √-4 = 2i. What is the standard form of a complex number? The standard form is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the coefficient of the imaginary unit i. In the complex number 3 + 2i, what are the real and imaginary parts? The real part is 3, and the imaginary part is 2. How should you write the answer for √-17? Write it as i√17, with i before the radical to avoid confusion. What is the result of simplifying √-32? The result is 4i√2, with the whole number first, then i, then the radical. What do you call numbers like 2i, i√17, and 4i√2? These are called imaginary numbers because they include the imaginary unit i. What is the real part of the complex number 4 - 3i? The real part is 4. What is the imaginary part of the complex number 4 - 3i? The imaginary part is -3. If a complex number is 0 + 7i, what are its real and imaginary parts? The real part is 0, and the imaginary part is 7. If a complex number is 2 + 0i, what are its real and imaginary parts? The real part is 2, and the imaginary part is 0. How do you add complex numbers like 4 + 8i and 2 + 3i? Combine the real parts (4 + 2 = 6) and the imaginary parts (8i + 3i = 11i) to get 6 + 11i. How do you subtract complex numbers like 4 + 8i minus 2 + 3i? Subtract the real parts (4 - 2 = 2) and the imaginary parts (8i - 3i = 5i) to get 2 + 5i. When adding or subtracting complex numbers, how should the answer be written? Always write the answer in standard form a + bi. How do you treat the imaginary unit i when combining like terms in complex numbers? Treat i as if it were a variable, combining terms with i separately from real terms.
Introduction to Complex Numbers quiz
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