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Function A relation pairing each input with at most one output, ensuring no input is linked to multiple outputs. One-to-one Function A mapping where each output is paired with at most one input, confirmed by unique input-output pairs. Inverse Function A function that reverses the original mapping, swapping inputs and outputs, denoted with a superscript negative one. Ordered Pair A set of two values showing the correspondence between input and output, typically written as (x, y). Input A value from the domain that is mapped to an output in a function, often represented as an x value. Output A value from the range that results from applying a function to an input, often represented as a y value. Domain The complete set of input values for a function, which becomes the range for its inverse. Range The complete set of output values for a function, which becomes the domain for its inverse. Horizontal Line Test A graphical method to verify one-to-one status by checking if any horizontal line crosses more than one point. Vertical Line Test A graphical method to confirm a relation is a function by ensuring vertical lines cross at most one point. Correspondence Diagram A visual representation using bubbles and arrows to show how inputs and outputs are paired in a function. Mapping The process of associating each input with an output, illustrated by arrows or ordered pairs. Notation A symbolic system, such as f⁻¹, used to represent mathematical concepts like inverse functions.
Introduction to Inverse Functions definitions
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