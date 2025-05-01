Function A relation pairing each input with at most one output, ensuring no input is linked to multiple outputs.

One-to-one Function A mapping where each output is paired with at most one input, confirmed by unique input-output pairs.

Inverse Function A function that reverses the original mapping, swapping inputs and outputs, denoted with a superscript negative one.

Ordered Pair A set of two values showing the correspondence between input and output, typically written as (x, y).

Input A value from the domain that is mapped to an output in a function, often represented as an x value.

Output A value from the range that results from applying a function to an input, often represented as a y value.