What is a one-to-one function? A one-to-one function is a function where each output (y value) is paired with at most one input (x value).

How can you quickly check if a function is one-to-one using ordered pairs? Check if any output value is repeated for different input values; if so, the function is not one-to-one.

What test is used on a graph to determine if a function is one-to-one? The horizontal line test is used; if any horizontal line passes through more than one point, the function is not one-to-one.

What does the notation f⁻¹ represent? f⁻¹ represents the inverse function of f, not the reciprocal or 1/f.

How do you form the ordered pairs of an inverse function from the original function? You swap the x and y values in each ordered pair of the original function to get the inverse.

What happens to the domain and range when forming the inverse of a function? The domain and range swap; the domain of the original becomes the range of the inverse, and vice versa.