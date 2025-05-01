Back
What is a one-to-one function? A one-to-one function is a function where each output (y value) is paired with at most one input (x value). How can you quickly check if a function is one-to-one using ordered pairs? Check if any output value is repeated for different input values; if so, the function is not one-to-one. What test is used on a graph to determine if a function is one-to-one? The horizontal line test is used; if any horizontal line passes through more than one point, the function is not one-to-one. What does the notation f⁻¹ represent? f⁻¹ represents the inverse function of f, not the reciprocal or 1/f. How do you form the ordered pairs of an inverse function from the original function? You swap the x and y values in each ordered pair of the original function to get the inverse. What happens to the domain and range when forming the inverse of a function? The domain and range swap; the domain of the original becomes the range of the inverse, and vice versa. Why can't a function with two inputs mapping to the same output be one-to-one? Because a one-to-one function requires each output to be paired with at most one input. What is the significance of the horizontal line test passing for a function? It means the function is one-to-one and thus has an inverse function. If a function fails the vertical line test, what does that mean? It means the relation is not a function. What is the main difference between the vertical and horizontal line tests? The vertical line test checks if a relation is a function, while the horizontal line test checks if a function is one-to-one. How is the inverse function related to the original function in terms of mapping? The inverse function reverses the mapping, swapping inputs and outputs. What does it mean if a function's graph has a horizontal line passing through two points? It means the function is not one-to-one. Why is it important to distinguish between f⁻¹ and 1/f? Because f⁻¹ denotes the inverse function, not the reciprocal of f. What is a quick way to spot a non-one-to-one function in a correspondence diagram? Look for two arrows from different inputs pointing to the same output. Why do only one-to-one functions have inverses? Because only one-to-one functions allow each output to be uniquely mapped back to an input.
Introduction to Inverse Functions quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15