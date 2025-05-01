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Linear Equation An algebraic statement where variables are raised only to the first power and represent straight-line relationships. Variable A symbol used to represent an unknown quantity, often assigned to clarify problem context and relationships. Perimeter The total distance around a shape, calculated by summing all side lengths, often modeled with algebraic expressions. Equation A mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, used to model and solve real-world scenarios. Consecutive Integer Whole numbers that follow each other in order on the number line, differing by one. Consecutive Even Integer Even numbers that follow each other in order, each differing by two from the previous. Consecutive Odd Integer Odd numbers that follow each other in order, each differing by two from the previous. Substitution Replacing a variable with its equivalent value or expression to simplify and solve equations. Model A representation, often visual or algebraic, used to describe and analyze a real-world situation. Context The real-world scenario or background in which a mathematical problem is set, guiding interpretation of solutions. Sum The result of adding two or more numbers, frequently used to set up equations in word problems. Number Line A visual tool displaying numbers in order, useful for understanding relationships like consecutive values. Dimension A measurable extent, such as length or width, often used to describe geometric figures in problems. Check The process of verifying a solution by plugging values back into equations and assessing reasonableness. Translation Converting verbal statements or relationships into algebraic expressions for problem solving.
Introduction to Problem Solving definitions
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