Linear Equation An algebraic statement where variables are raised only to the first power and represent straight-line relationships.

Variable A symbol used to represent an unknown quantity, often assigned to clarify problem context and relationships.

Perimeter The total distance around a shape, calculated by summing all side lengths, often modeled with algebraic expressions.

Equation A mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, used to model and solve real-world scenarios.

Consecutive Integer Whole numbers that follow each other in order on the number line, differing by one.

Consecutive Even Integer Even numbers that follow each other in order, each differing by two from the previous.