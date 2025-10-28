Solving word problems involving linear equations becomes manageable by following a systematic approach. Begin by thoroughly understanding the problem, which involves reading it carefully, visualizing the scenario—often by drawing a diagram—and identifying the variables involved. For example, consider a rectangular field where the length is four times the width, and the perimeter is 500 yards. Assign variables such as l for length, w for width, and p for perimeter to clearly represent the quantities.

Next, construct an equation that models the problem. The perimeter of a rectangle is calculated by adding twice the length and twice the width, expressed as \(p = 2l + 2w\). Since the length is four times the width, this relationship can be written as \(l = 4w\). Substituting this into the perimeter equation gives \(p = 2(4w) + 2w\), which simplifies to \(p = 8w + 2w = 10w\). Knowing the perimeter is 500 yards, substitute \(p = 500\) to get \$500 = 10w\(. Solving for the width involves isolating \)w\( by dividing both sides by 10, resulting in \)w = 50\( yards.

With the width determined, find the length by substituting back into the relationship \)l = 4w\(, yielding \)l = 4 \times 50 = 200\( yards. Thus, the field's dimensions are 200 yards in length and 50 yards in width.

Finally, verify the solution by substituting the values back into the original perimeter equation: \)500 = 2(200) + 2(50)\(, which simplifies to \)500 = 400 + 100 = 500$. This confirms the solution is mathematically correct. Additionally, assess the reasonableness of the answer in context; since both dimensions are less than the total perimeter, the values are logical and consistent with the problem's conditions.

By breaking down word problems into understanding, modeling, solving, stating, and checking, you can confidently tackle a variety of real-world scenarios involving linear equations. This methodical process not only simplifies complex problems but also ensures accuracy and clarity in your solutions.