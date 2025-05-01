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Introduction to Problem Solving quiz

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  • What are the five steps to solving a word problem?
    The five steps are: understand the problem, build an equation, solve the equation, state the answer, and check the solution.
  • Why is it helpful to draw a picture when solving word problems involving shapes?
    Drawing a picture helps model the situation and makes it easier to visualize relationships between variables.
  • How do you define variables when solving a perimeter problem for a rectangle?
    Assign letters to each quantity, such as l for length, w for width, and p for perimeter.
  • What is the formula for the perimeter of a rectangle?
    The perimeter formula is P = 2l + 2w.
  • How do you use relationships between variables to simplify equations in word problems?
    Substitute one variable in terms of another, such as l = 4w, to reduce the number of unknowns.
  • What should you do after solving for a variable in a word problem?
    State the answer in the context of the problem and check if it makes sense.
  • How do you check your solution in a word problem?
    Plug your values back into the original equation and verify they fit the context of the problem.
  • What are consecutive integers?
    Consecutive integers are whole numbers that follow each other in order, differing by one.
  • How do you represent two consecutive integers algebraically?
    Let the first integer be x and the second be x + 1.
  • How do you set up an equation for two consecutive integers whose sum is known?
    Write x + (x + 1) = sum, then solve for x.
  • What are consecutive even integers and how do you represent them?
    Consecutive even integers differ by two; represent them as x and x + 2.
  • How do you solve for two consecutive even integers whose sum is given?
    Set up the equation x + (x + 2) = sum, combine like terms, and solve for x.
  • Why is it important to check if your answer fits the context of the problem?
    It ensures your solution is reasonable and matches the real-world scenario described.
  • What should you do if your solution does not make sense in the context of the problem?
    Re-examine your steps and calculations to find and correct any mistakes.
  • How can translating real-world scenarios into algebraic expressions help in problem solving?
    It allows you to use mathematical techniques to find solutions and enhances your understanding of algebraic concepts.