What are the five steps to solving a word problem? The five steps are: understand the problem, build an equation, solve the equation, state the answer, and check the solution.

Why is it helpful to draw a picture when solving word problems involving shapes? Drawing a picture helps model the situation and makes it easier to visualize relationships between variables.

How do you define variables when solving a perimeter problem for a rectangle? Assign letters to each quantity, such as l for length, w for width, and p for perimeter.

What is the formula for the perimeter of a rectangle? The perimeter formula is P = 2l + 2w.

How do you use relationships between variables to simplify equations in word problems? Substitute one variable in terms of another, such as l = 4w, to reduce the number of unknowns.

What should you do after solving for a variable in a word problem? State the answer in the context of the problem and check if it makes sense.