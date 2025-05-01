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Least Common Denominators definitions

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  • Least Common Denominator
    Smallest expression that all denominators can divide into, found by multiplying unique prime factors at their highest powers.
  • Rational Expression
    Fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, often requiring common denominators for operations.
  • Prime Factor
    Basic building block of a number or variable, used to break down denominators for finding common denominators.
  • Exponent
    Indicates how many times a factor is used in multiplication, crucial for selecting highest powers in LCD.
  • Coefficient
    Numerical part of a term, important when factoring denominators and identifying missing factors.
  • Quadratic Polynomial
    Expression with a squared variable term, often requiring factoring to find unique prime factors.
  • Common Denominator
    Shared denominator between fractions or expressions, enabling addition or subtraction.
  • Missing Factor
    Element absent from a denominator compared to the LCD, used to rewrite equivalent expressions.
  • Equivalent Expression
    Form of a rational expression with a common denominator, achieved by multiplying by missing factors.
  • Unique Prime Factor
    Distinct factor present in at least one denominator, included at its highest power when forming the LCD.
  • Factoring
    Process of breaking down numbers or polynomials into their basic components for LCD determination.
  • Variable
    Symbol representing an unknown value, treated as a factor when finding LCD for rational expressions.
  • Term
    Individual part of an expression, consisting of coefficients, variables, and exponents.
  • Polynomial
    Expression made up of terms with variables and coefficients, often found in denominators.
  • Rational Number
    Number expressed as a fraction, foundational for understanding LCD in rational expressions.