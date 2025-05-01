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Least Common Denominator Smallest expression that all denominators can divide into, found by multiplying unique prime factors at their highest powers. Rational Expression Fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, often requiring common denominators for operations. Prime Factor Basic building block of a number or variable, used to break down denominators for finding common denominators. Exponent Indicates how many times a factor is used in multiplication, crucial for selecting highest powers in LCD. Coefficient Numerical part of a term, important when factoring denominators and identifying missing factors. Quadratic Polynomial Expression with a squared variable term, often requiring factoring to find unique prime factors. Common Denominator Shared denominator between fractions or expressions, enabling addition or subtraction. Missing Factor Element absent from a denominator compared to the LCD, used to rewrite equivalent expressions. Equivalent Expression Form of a rational expression with a common denominator, achieved by multiplying by missing factors. Unique Prime Factor Distinct factor present in at least one denominator, included at its highest power when forming the LCD. Factoring Process of breaking down numbers or polynomials into their basic components for LCD determination. Variable Symbol representing an unknown value, treated as a factor when finding LCD for rational expressions. Term Individual part of an expression, consisting of coefficients, variables, and exponents. Polynomial Expression made up of terms with variables and coefficients, often found in denominators. Rational Number Number expressed as a fraction, foundational for understanding LCD in rational expressions.
Least Common Denominators definitions
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