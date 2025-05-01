Least Common Denominator Smallest expression that all denominators can divide into, found by multiplying unique prime factors at their highest powers.

Rational Expression Fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, often requiring common denominators for operations.

Prime Factor Basic building block of a number or variable, used to break down denominators for finding common denominators.

Exponent Indicates how many times a factor is used in multiplication, crucial for selecting highest powers in LCD.

Coefficient Numerical part of a term, important when factoring denominators and identifying missing factors.

Quadratic Polynomial Expression with a squared variable term, often requiring factoring to find unique prime factors.