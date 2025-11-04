Adding or subtracting rational expressions often requires finding a common denominator, especially when the denominators are different. The key to this process is determining the Least Common Denominator (LCD), which is the smallest expression that both denominators can divide into without leaving a remainder. This concept extends from rational numbers to rational expressions, with the main difference being the presence of variables in the denominators.

To find the LCD, start by factoring each denominator completely into its prime factors, including variables. For example, the number 30 factors into 3 × 2 × 5, and 20 factors into 2² × 5. When variables are involved, such as in 30x or 20x², factor the numerical part as before and then include the variable with its exponent (e.g., x or x²).

Once factored, identify the unique prime factors from all denominators. For each prime factor, select the highest power that appears in any denominator. For instance, between 2 and 2², choose 2²; between x and x², choose x². Multiply these highest powers of all unique prime factors together to get the LCD. Using the previous example, the LCD of denominators 30x and 20x² is 3 × 2² × 5 × x², which simplifies to 60x².

When denominators include polynomials, such as quadratics, factor them completely as well. For example, the quadratic expression \(x^2 + 7x + 10\) factors into \((x + 2)(x + 5)\). If another denominator is already factored, like \(x + 5\), include it as is. Then, list all unique factors, considering their highest powers, and multiply them to find the LCD. In this case, the LCD would be \((x + 2)(x + 5)\).

This method ensures that the LCD encompasses all factors necessary to combine rational expressions effectively. Understanding how to factor denominators and select the highest powers of unique prime factors is essential for simplifying and solving problems involving addition or subtraction of rational expressions.