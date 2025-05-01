What is the first step in finding the least common denominator (LCD) for rational expressions? The first step is to factor each denominator completely into its prime factors and variables.

When listing unique prime factors for the LCD, which exponent do you use if a factor appears with different exponents? You use the highest exponent that appears for each unique factor.

How do you find the LCD of 30x and 20x^2? Factor both denominators, list all unique factors with their highest exponents, and multiply them: LCD = 60x^2.

Why do you only write each unique prime factor once when finding the LCD? Because the LCD should include each factor only once, raised to its highest power found in any denominator.

How do you handle variables like x when finding the LCD? Treat variables like prime factors and use the highest power of the variable present in any denominator.

What is the LCD of denominators x + 5 and (x + 2)(x + 5)? The LCD is (x + 2)(x + 5), since both factors must be included.