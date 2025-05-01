Linear Inequality A mathematical statement involving two variables and an inequality symbol, representing a region on a graph rather than a single line.

Ordered Pair A set of two numbers representing the x and y coordinates of a point, used to test if it satisfies an inequality.

Solution Region The area on a graph where all points satisfy a given linear inequality, often shown by shading.

Solid Line A boundary on a graph drawn when the inequality includes equality, indicating points on the line are solutions.

Dashed Line A boundary on a graph drawn when the inequality excludes equality, indicating points on the line are not solutions.

Slope-Intercept Form An equation format where y is isolated, making it easier to graph and determine which region to shade for an inequality.