What is the first step when graphing a linear inequality in two variables? The first step is to graph the corresponding line by replacing the inequality symbol with an equal sign.

How do you decide whether to use a solid or dashed line when graphing an inequality? Use a solid line for ≤ or ≥, and a dashed line for < or >.

What does the shaded region on a graph of a linear inequality represent? The shaded region represents all the ordered pairs (x, y) that satisfy the inequality.

How can you determine which side of the line to shade for a linear inequality? Test a point not on the line (often (0,0) or (0,1)) in the inequality; if it makes the inequality true, shade that side.

What is the difference between the solution set of a linear equation and a linear inequality in two variables? A linear equation's solutions lie on the line, while a linear inequality's solutions form a region on the graph.

If the inequality is y > 2x - 4, which region should be shaded? Shade the region above the line y = 2x - 4.