Rational Expression A mathematical phrase with a numerator and denominator, both containing polynomials or variables, similar to a fraction.

Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the quantity being divided.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, indicating the value by which the numerator is divided.

Prime Factor A basic number that cannot be divided further, used to break down larger numbers for simplification.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value or quantity in mathematical expressions.

Coefficient A numerical value placed in front of a variable in an algebraic term, showing how many times the variable is counted.