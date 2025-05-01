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Multiplying and Dividing Rational Expressions definitions

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  • Rational Expression
    A mathematical phrase with a numerator and denominator, both containing polynomials or variables, similar to a fraction.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the quantity being divided.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, indicating the value by which the numerator is divided.
  • Prime Factor
    A basic number that cannot be divided further, used to break down larger numbers for simplification.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value or quantity in mathematical expressions.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical value placed in front of a variable in an algebraic term, showing how many times the variable is counted.
  • Difference of Squares
    A special factoring pattern where two squared terms are subtracted, resulting in two binomial factors.
  • Reciprocal
    A fraction or expression obtained by swapping the numerator and denominator of another fraction.
  • Simplification
    The process of reducing a mathematical expression to its most basic form by canceling common factors.
  • Factor
    A number or expression that divides another exactly, used to break down polynomials or numbers.
  • Common Factor
    A value or variable shared by both the numerator and denominator, which can be canceled to simplify.
  • Fraction
    A numerical expression showing a part of a whole, written with a numerator and denominator.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression made up of terms with variables and coefficients, combined using addition or subtraction.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of exactly two terms, often used in factoring.
  • Keep, Change, Flip
    A memory tool for division: keep the first fraction, change division to multiplication, flip the second fraction.