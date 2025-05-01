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Rational Expression A mathematical phrase with a numerator and denominator, both containing polynomials or variables, similar to a fraction. Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the quantity being divided. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, indicating the value by which the numerator is divided. Prime Factor A basic number that cannot be divided further, used to break down larger numbers for simplification. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value or quantity in mathematical expressions. Coefficient A numerical value placed in front of a variable in an algebraic term, showing how many times the variable is counted. Difference of Squares A special factoring pattern where two squared terms are subtracted, resulting in two binomial factors. Reciprocal A fraction or expression obtained by swapping the numerator and denominator of another fraction. Simplification The process of reducing a mathematical expression to its most basic form by canceling common factors. Factor A number or expression that divides another exactly, used to break down polynomials or numbers. Common Factor A value or variable shared by both the numerator and denominator, which can be canceled to simplify. Fraction A numerical expression showing a part of a whole, written with a numerator and denominator. Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms with variables and coefficients, combined using addition or subtraction. Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of exactly two terms, often used in factoring. Keep, Change, Flip A memory tool for division: keep the first fraction, change division to multiplication, flip the second fraction.
Multiplying and Dividing Rational Expressions definitions
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