How do you multiply two rational expressions? Multiply the numerators together and the denominators together, then simplify by canceling common factors.

What is the first step in simplifying a rational expression after multiplying? Factor both the numerator and denominator to identify and cancel common factors.

What does the 'keep, change, flip' method refer to when dividing rational expressions? It means keep the first fraction, change the division to multiplication, and flip the second fraction (take its reciprocal).

How do you divide one rational expression by another? Multiply the first rational expression by the reciprocal of the second, then simplify.

Why is factoring important when simplifying rational expressions? Factoring reveals common terms in the numerator and denominator that can be canceled to simplify the expression.

What is the difference of squares and how is it used in simplifying rational expressions? The difference of squares is an expression like a^2 - b^2, which factors to (a + b)(a - b); this helps in canceling terms.