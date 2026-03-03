Multiplying rational expressions follows the same fundamental principles as multiplying rational numbers. When multiplying two rational numbers, such as \(\frac{a}{b} \times \frac{c}{d}\), you multiply the numerators together and the denominators together, resulting in \(\frac{a \times c}{b \times d}\). This process extends naturally to rational expressions, which may include variables in the numerator and denominator.

For example, consider multiplying the rational numbers \(\frac{10}{4}\) and \(\frac{3}{6}\). By multiplying across, you get \(\frac{10 \times 3}{4 \times 6} = \frac{30}{24}\). To simplify, factor both numerator and denominator into their prime factors: \(10 = 2 \times 5\), \(4 = 2 \times 2\), \$3\( is prime, and \(6 = 2 \times 3\). This gives \(\frac{2 \times 5 \times 3}{2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 3}\). Canceling common factors of \)2\( and \)3\( leaves \(\frac{5}{4}\) as the simplified result.

When multiplying rational expressions involving variables, the same approach applies. For instance, multiplying \(\frac{10x^2 y}{4}\) by \(\frac{3}{6xy}\) involves multiplying the numerators and denominators directly: \(\frac{10x^2 y \times 3}{4 \times 6xy}\). Factoring the constants and variables, \(10 = 2 \times 5\), \(x^2 = x \times x\), \(4 = 2 \times 2\), and \(6 = 2 \times 3\), the expression becomes \(\frac{2 \times 5 \times x \times x \times y \times 3}{2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 3 \times x \times y}\). Canceling common factors of \)2\(, \)3\(, \)x\(, and \)y$ simplifies the expression to \(\frac{5x}{4}\).

This method highlights the importance of factoring to identify and cancel common factors, which simplifies rational expressions effectively. With practice, you may recognize common factors without fully factoring every term, but factoring into prime factors or basic components remains a reliable strategy for simplification.

Understanding how to multiply and simplify rational expressions is essential for algebraic manipulation and problem-solving, reinforcing the connection between numerical operations and algebraic expressions.