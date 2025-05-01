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Polynomial An expression made up of terms with variables and coefficients, often combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Monomial A single term consisting of a coefficient and variable(s) raised to a power, used in multiplication with polynomials. Binomial An expression with exactly two terms, commonly multiplied using the FOIL method for simplification. Distributive Property A rule allowing multiplication of an outside term with each term inside parentheses, ensuring all terms are accounted for. FOIL Method A systematic approach for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms in order. Term A part of a polynomial separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of a coefficient and variable(s). Coefficient A numerical factor in a term, indicating how many times the variable is counted in the expression. Exponent A value showing how many times a variable is multiplied by itself within a term. Like Terms Terms with identical variable parts and exponents, which can be combined during simplification. Standard Form A way of writing polynomials with terms ordered by descending exponents, making expressions easier to compare. Expression A mathematical phrase containing numbers, variables, and operations, but no equals sign. Parentheses Symbols used to group terms, indicating which parts of an expression should be multiplied or distributed. Simplification The process of combining like terms and arranging an expression to its most concise and organized form. Product The result of multiplying two or more expressions, often polynomials, to form a new polynomial. Outer Terms In the FOIL method, the terms located on the outside of two binomials, multiplied together for part of the result.
Multiplying Polynomials definitions
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