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Multiplying Polynomials definitions

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  • Polynomial
    An expression made up of terms with variables and coefficients, often combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.
  • Monomial
    A single term consisting of a coefficient and variable(s) raised to a power, used in multiplication with polynomials.
  • Binomial
    An expression with exactly two terms, commonly multiplied using the FOIL method for simplification.
  • Distributive Property
    A rule allowing multiplication of an outside term with each term inside parentheses, ensuring all terms are accounted for.
  • FOIL Method
    A systematic approach for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms in order.
  • Term
    A part of a polynomial separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of a coefficient and variable(s).
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor in a term, indicating how many times the variable is counted in the expression.
  • Exponent
    A value showing how many times a variable is multiplied by itself within a term.
  • Like Terms
    Terms with identical variable parts and exponents, which can be combined during simplification.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing polynomials with terms ordered by descending exponents, making expressions easier to compare.
  • Expression
    A mathematical phrase containing numbers, variables, and operations, but no equals sign.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to group terms, indicating which parts of an expression should be multiplied or distributed.
  • Simplification
    The process of combining like terms and arranging an expression to its most concise and organized form.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two or more expressions, often polynomials, to form a new polynomial.
  • Outer Terms
    In the FOIL method, the terms located on the outside of two binomials, multiplied together for part of the result.