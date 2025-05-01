Polynomial An expression made up of terms with variables and coefficients, often combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.

Monomial A single term consisting of a coefficient and variable(s) raised to a power, used in multiplication with polynomials.

Binomial An expression with exactly two terms, commonly multiplied using the FOIL method for simplification.

Distributive Property A rule allowing multiplication of an outside term with each term inside parentheses, ensuring all terms are accounted for.

FOIL Method A systematic approach for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms in order.

Term A part of a polynomial separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of a coefficient and variable(s).