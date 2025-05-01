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What property is used to multiply a monomial by a polynomial? The distributive property is used to multiply a monomial by a polynomial. How do you multiply 4x by (3x - 7) using the distributive property? Multiply 4x by 3x to get 12x^2, then multiply 4x by -7 to get -28x, so the result is 12x^2 - 28x. What is the result of multiplying (y^2 + 3y + 2) by 5y^2? The result is 5y^4 + 15y^3 + 10y^2. Does the distributive property work if the monomial is on the right side of the polynomial? Yes, the distributive property works regardless of whether the monomial is on the left or right. What does the FOIL method stand for when multiplying binomials? FOIL stands for First, Outer, Inner, Last, referring to the pairs of terms you multiply together. When multiplying (x + 2)(x + 3), what are the four products you get before combining like terms? The four products are x^2, 3x, 2x, and 6. After using FOIL on (x + 2)(x + 3), what is the simplified expression? The simplified expression is x^2 + 5x + 6. Why can't you use the FOIL method for multiplying a binomial by a trinomial? FOIL only works for two-term by two-term (binomial by binomial) multiplication; it doesn't cover all combinations in larger polynomials. What is the general strategy for multiplying polynomials with more than two terms? Break the smaller polynomial into separate terms and distribute each term across the larger polynomial, then combine like terms. How do you check if you multiplied all terms when multiplying polynomials? Multiply the number of terms in each polynomial; the product tells you how many terms you should have before combining like terms. What should you do after multiplying all terms in polynomials? Combine like terms to simplify the expression. If you multiply a monomial by a trinomial, how many terms should you have before simplifying? You should have three terms before combining like terms. What happens if you have fewer terms than expected after multiplying polynomials? It means you likely missed a multiplication or combined terms incorrectly. What is the result of multiplying x by (x^2 + x - 2)? The result is x^3 + x^2 - 2x. Why is understanding coefficients, exponents, and terms important in multiplying polynomials? Because you need to correctly multiply and combine terms to simplify the expression in standard form.
Multiplying Polynomials quiz
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