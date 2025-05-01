What property is used to multiply a monomial by a polynomial? The distributive property is used to multiply a monomial by a polynomial.

How do you multiply 4x by (3x - 7) using the distributive property? Multiply 4x by 3x to get 12x^2, then multiply 4x by -7 to get -28x, so the result is 12x^2 - 28x.

What is the result of multiplying (y^2 + 3y + 2) by 5y^2? The result is 5y^4 + 15y^3 + 10y^2.

Does the distributive property work if the monomial is on the right side of the polynomial? Yes, the distributive property works regardless of whether the monomial is on the left or right.

What does the FOIL method stand for when multiplying binomials? FOIL stands for First, Outer, Inner, Last, referring to the pairs of terms you multiply together.

When multiplying (x + 2)(x + 3), what are the four products you get before combining like terms? The four products are x^2, 3x, 2x, and 6.