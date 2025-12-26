Multiplying polynomials by monomials can be efficiently handled using the distributive property, which states that a term multiplied by a sum of terms can be distributed across each term in the sum. This approach simplifies the multiplication process by breaking it down into manageable parts.

For example, when multiplying a monomial like 4x by a binomial such as 3x - 7, apply the distributive property by multiplying 4x with each term inside the parentheses. This results in:

\[4x \times 3x - 4x \times 7 = 12x^2 - 28x\]

Here, the coefficients multiply directly (4 × 3 = 12), and the variables multiply by adding their exponents (x × x = x²). Similarly, the second term is simplified by multiplying the coefficient 4 by 7 and retaining the variable x.

When the polynomial has more terms, such as y² + 3y + 2, and is multiplied by a monomial like 5y², the distributive property still applies regardless of the order of multiplication. Multiply the monomial by each term of the polynomial:

\[5y^2 \times y^2 + 5y^2 \times 3y + 5y^2 \times 2 = 5y^4 + 15y^3 + 10y^2\]

In this case, multiply the coefficients (5 × 1, 5 × 3, 5 × 2) and add exponents of like bases (y² × y² = y⁴, y² × y = y³). This systematic use of the distributive property ensures accurate multiplication of polynomials by monomials, regardless of the number of terms or their position.

Understanding this method lays the foundation for more complex polynomial multiplication and reinforces the importance of properties like distribution in algebraic operations.