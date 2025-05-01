Negative Exponent Indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent, allowing conversion to a positive exponent by flipping the base.

Reciprocal Result of flipping a fraction so the numerator becomes the denominator and vice versa, used to rewrite negative exponents.

Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression, affected by exponent rules.

Exponent A value showing how many times the base is multiplied by itself, can be positive or negative in expressions.

Fraction An expression with a numerator and denominator, used to demonstrate flipping negative exponents between top and bottom.

Numerator The top part of a fraction, where a negative exponent can be moved to the denominator to become positive.