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Negative Exponent Indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent, allowing conversion to a positive exponent by flipping the base. Reciprocal Result of flipping a fraction so the numerator becomes the denominator and vice versa, used to rewrite negative exponents. Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression, affected by exponent rules. Exponent A value showing how many times the base is multiplied by itself, can be positive or negative in expressions. Fraction An expression with a numerator and denominator, used to demonstrate flipping negative exponents between top and bottom. Numerator The top part of a fraction, where a negative exponent can be moved to the denominator to become positive. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, where a negative exponent can be moved to the numerator to become positive. Quotient Rule A rule stating that exponents with the same base in a fraction can be subtracted, often resulting in negative exponents. Simplification The process of rewriting expressions to eliminate negative exponents and make calculations easier. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, often used as the base in exponential expressions. Positive Exponent Shows repeated multiplication of the base, resulting from converting a negative exponent by flipping the base. Expression A mathematical phrase containing numbers, variables, and exponents, often simplified using exponent rules. Factor A number or variable multiplied in an expression, visible when expanding exponents to show repeated multiplication. Evaluation The process of calculating the value of an expression, such as finding the result of a positive exponent.
Negative Exponents definitions
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